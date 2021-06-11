Battlefield 2042 Console Players Will Have to Pay Extra for the Best Version

✖

Battlefield 2042 on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S offers a superior experience compared to what the PS4 and Xbox One versions offer. And that's going to cost early adopters of the next-gen consoles. Not only will the game on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S look better and run better compared to the version of the game last-gen console players will get, but those in the former camp can look forward to enjoying 128-player battles. On PS4 and Xbox One, players will only be able to enjoy 64-player battles. Again though, this upgrade isn't on the house.

On PS4 and Xbox One, Battlefield 2042 will only cost $60. On PC, the game will also only cost $60. However, on PS5 and Xbox Series X, the game will cost $70. Of course, the best version of the game is going to be the game running on an ultra-high-end PC. And for this version, PC gamers will only need to fork out $60. However, to play an inferior version on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, Battlefield players will need to splash an extra $10.

As you would expect, this isn't sitting well with some Battlefield fans, but with many developers and publishers now charging $70 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S games, it's not very surprising to see EA and DICE cash in.

$10 may not seem like a lot, and it's probably not to the average consumer, but it's a big deal for developers and publishers. If EA and DICE sell five million PS5 copies of the game, they will make $50,000,000 more than selling the same amount of copies on PS4.

For now, it remains to be seen just how much Battlefield 2042 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S will warrant the uptick in price, but right now players seem quite excited for the upcoming first-person shooter.

Battlefield 2042 will release worldwide on October 23, 2021 via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. For more coverage on the new Battlefield and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals -- click here.