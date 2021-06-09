Battlefield 2042 Reveal Trailer Leaves Fans With "Chills"

EA and DICE finally revealed the new Battlefield game today. Dubbed Battlefield 2042, the new installment in the series is taking players to the future when it releases this October, and right now, Battlefield fans are boarding the hype train en masse. To reveal the game, EA and DICE released a five-minute-long in-engine trailer that doesn't feature a drop of gameplay, but does feature several heart-pounding and hype-inducing scenes.

It's the Internet, so not everyone is impressed with not just the trailer, but the game's setting and how it's seemingly getting away from the more grounded realism of the past few installments. That said, so far, the overwhelming majority of fans are through the roof excited, and this is bad news for Call of Duty 2021.

There's not that much excitement for this year's new Call of Duty, and it couldn't come at a worse time for the series. The reveal of the last two Battlefield games, especially the most recent, didn't go down nearly as well as the reveal Battlefield 2042. Both games were gobbled up in some controversies and talking points before they released. This could end up happening to Battlefield 2042, but right now, excitement is high. In fact, I can't remember the last time people were this excited for Battlefield.