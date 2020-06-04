Battlefield 5 Summer Update Adds New Maps, Weapons, and More

Today, Electronic Arts released the summer update for Battlefield V which includes a lot of new content, including new maps, vehicles, and additional odds and ends. Players will also find several buffs and balance adjustments, as well. This marks the final update for the game, but EA has hinted that a new iteration in the franchise is in the works. While this will certainly come as a disappointment to some players, fans of Battlefield V should be happy that the game seems to be going out on a high note! The update is currently available on all platforms, including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.

In total, the update contains two new maps, six new vehicles, nine new weapons, three new grenade types, and five new gadgets. The two new maps are Al Marj Encampment and Provence, which has been expanded and redesigned. Additionally, these new maps feature the U.S. and German armies as the playable factions. Other maps have seen changes as well, including Al Sundan, Panzerstrom, and Twisted Steel. The game will also offer all of the update's new weapons as login rewards. Those who miss out on the login bonus will be able to purchase them later on with Company Coin, the digital in-game currency. Download sizes vary from platform to platform and can be found in the tweet below.

This week, several video game companies have opted not to released planned expansions or announcements in recognition of the current protests against police brutality happening around the world in response to the death of George Floyd. EA chose to still release the summer update for Battlefield V, albeit with some notes about how the company has decided to release this expansion with less fanfare. This would explain why some fans may not have seen social media posts promoting the expansion's release, or the release of a new trailer.

Morning folks! Time to start getting you up to date then. First up is Xbox in around ten minutes time. Approximate Sizes reminder: 💚Xbox - 8.8GB

🧡PC - 9.75 GB

💙PS4 - 9.0GB 📄 https://t.co/1Ou77JjPZF pic.twitter.com/7bszUhuCzx — Freeman (@PartWelsh) June 4, 2020

Though we know a new Battlefield is in the works, we do not have any specifics about the upcoming title as of yet, including exactly which platforms it might release on or when. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Battlefield V right here.

Are you excited for the summer update for Battlefield V? Have you had a chance to check out the game's new maps? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.