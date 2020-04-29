New Battlefield Game Confirmed for 2021

✖

Alongside the announcement that the final content update for Star Wars Battlefront II would release this week, it was seemingly confirmed by EA that DICE's new Battlefield game -- whatever it ends up being called -- is officially set to drop next year. EA had previously revealed that the next-gen Battlefield game would launch in fiscal year 2022, which ranges from April 2021 to March 2022, but now there's a more specific window: 2021.

The news comes by way of a statement to IGN made largely about the upcoming final major update to Battlefield V and this week's Star Wars Battlefront II update. In short, yes, these are the last big updates for both games, though they will continue to be supported going forward in the sense that recurrent events and challenges and so on will happen.

"The team at DICE is working on the standalone Battlefield V update releasing this summer, and continuing their work on delivering Community Games," an EA spokesperson said. "While the studio’s vision for Star Wars Battlefront II is now complete with this week’s The Battle on Scarif Update, the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events and game support will continue as the game lives on with players and the community. We’re looking forward to hearing players’ stories for both games, for years to come."

As for the Battlefield news, the EA spokesperson's statement concluded with the news that DICE is "focused on the future of Battlefield that [it]’ll be bringing to players in 2021."

As mentioned above, the new Battlefield game is seeming set to launch in 2021. As of right now, it's unclear exactly which platforms it will support, but given the comments when it was first announced, and the fact that it typically launches for both Xbox and PlayStation consoles in addition to PC, support for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC seem like easy assumptions. Battlefield V is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Battlefield franchise right here.

