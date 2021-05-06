Battlefield 6 Leak Reveals More of the Reveal Trailer

✖

Last week, screenshots of the Battlefield 6 reveal trailer surfaced online. Fast-forward to this evening, and now audio of the trailer has leaked. As you would expect, this audio hasn't been validated by any type of comment from EA or Dice, but it has been validated by prominent Battlefield leaker, Tom Henderson. Unfortunately, it's not accompanied by visuals, and the audio doesn't exactly reveal much of note. In fact, there's almost nothing of note, other than a countdown that can be heard in the background at one point, which likely involves a rocket based on the screenshots that leaked and previous rumors.

Not only is the audio not very revealing, but it's not the entire track. That said, it sounds like it's been pulled from the end of the trailer given the intensity.

Below, you can check out the trailer audio for yourself [if the tweet below gets taken down, click here to listen to the audio]:

🚨HUGE LEAK: #Battlefield TRAILER AUDIO! Deleting in 30 minutes. Save/RT while you still can! + FOLLOW US (@BF6Newz) For the latest news and information regarding #BATTLEFIELD! pic.twitter.com/ObRY3r5DnK — BATTLEFIELD Newz (@BF6Newz) May 6, 2021

As noted, neither EA nor DICE have commented on this leak, and we don't expect this to change. Not only did the pair not comment on the previous leak, but they typically do not comment on any type of leak. However, if either or both break this pattern, we will update the story with whatever they have to say, salient or not.

Going into this week, the expectation was that Battlefield 6 was going to be revealed, but so far that hasn't happened. There's no chance EA and DICE will reveal the game over the weekend, which means tomorrow, Friday, is the last opportunity for a reveal to happen this week. However, when a game of this size and importance is revealed, the reveal date and timing are usually announced ahead of time, making a Friday reveal unlikely.

As you wait for the reveal trailer, be sure to check out all of our past and all of our previous coverage of the game, which is expected to release sometime later this year, likely via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the game will reportedly have a twist on the controversial SBMM.