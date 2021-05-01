Battlefield 6 Leak Reveals Our First Look at the Game Ahead of Reveal Trailer

✖

A new Battlefield 6 leak has reportedly revealed a sneak-peak at the game's reveal trailer, providing Battlefield fans with their first real look at the new Battlefield game. The leak comes the way of two screengrabs of the trailer, which have been verified by a prominent Battlefield insider and leaker, but unfortunately, both are fairly low quality and both don't reveal much of significance.

One of the two images shows a large island and what looks like a massive storm in the distance. Of course, the implication here is that is for a battle royale mode, but the design of the island says otherwise. It appears to be just a large map.

The other image is from the point-of-view of the player, and shows a cockpit and a massive missile getting ready to launch. If you look at the first image, there's a structure in the northeast corner that appears to match up with this rocket site, but for now, this is just speculation.

At the moment of publishing, the images can be viewed here, but this may change when EA and DICE realize a piece of the trailer has leaked online and they attempt to scrub these images of the Internet. In the meantime, take this leak with a grain of salt like any other unofficial media. That said, and as noted, a prominent Battlefield insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, has verified the images are real.

"I'm not going to retweet or share for obvious reasons... But yes, the two Battlefield images that have been leaked in the past hour are real," said Henderson over on Twitter. "The screen grabs were likely captured via zoom or something like that, which explains the low quality."

EA and DICE have yet to address the leak, and we don't expect this to change. However, if either or both do, we will update the story accordingly.

While this isn't our first look at the game, it's our first look at the game since its E3 2020 announcement. And more importantly, it's our first proper look at the game. At the time of the announcement, EA and DICE showed off some engine placeholder footage, but nothing of the actual game. That said, it's worth noting that it's not clear if the images above are indicative of what the game looks like as it's unclear whether or not the trailer is in-game footage. Unfortunately, the images are also blurry, so even if the trailer is in-game footage -- or in-engine footage -- the images are still not a great insight into the visuals of the upcoming game.