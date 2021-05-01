Battlefield 6: Call of Duty's Most Controversial Feature Reportedly Not in New Battlefield Game

✖

Every modern Call of Duty game -- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War -- has skill-based matchmaking, and it's proven to be a controversial sticking point for many players of the game. In addition to Call of Duty, other games, like Fortnite, make use of SBMM, and in a majority of instances, it's proven to be controversial and divisive. That said, apparently, Battlefield 6 is not going to make use of SBMM, or at least it won't make use of SBMM like COD does.

According to Battlefield insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, Battlefield 6 will have SBMM, but it will be team-based. In other words, rather than filling a lobby of equally skilled players like COD and many others do, Battlefield 6 will make two even teams, but the composition of these teams may have various skills.

Speaking to this, Henderson says players will first join a server, and then the game will look at the pool of players and create even teams based on the composition of players and their respective kill-to-death ratios.

As a result, you could be in a lobby with players way worse or better than you, but the teams should be balanced. If this sounds familiar, it's because it used to be the more popular way of matchmaking up until recently.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the implementation will be done well, but it sounds like lobbies will feature a range of skills and experiences, which is how it used to be with Call of Duty.

At the moment of publishing, EA and DICE haven't confirmed these details, so take them with a grain of salt, but Henderson is one of the best and most prominent sources when it comes to both Battlefield and Call of Duty.

Battlefield 6 -- or whatever it winds up being called -- is set to release sometime this holiday season, presumably via the PS5, PC, Xbox Series X, PS4, and Xbox One, though Henderson has noted on several occasions here's not heard of last-gen versions of the game.

