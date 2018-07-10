Battlefield: “Road to Battlefield V” Means Freebies for Fans

We’re getting closer and closer to the release of Battlefield V and many FPS fans can’t wait to jump back into another historic timeline and see what new features await. But before we dive right into a new game, there is still Battlefield 1 to enjoy as well as their older titles in the franchise. That’s where the Road to Battlefield V celebration comes into play!

“We’ve called all the above the Road to Battlefield V. The road’s foundation is built on opportunities to grab expansions from both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4. Battlefield 1 players can also earn gear for later use in Battlefield V, such as exclusive paratrooper gear and weapon skins,” DICE said in a recent post on the official Xbox blog. With more than 20 maps of free content to enjoy, it’s the perfect time to cash in on the older entries into the series before the new adventure begins.

“The anticipation for Battlefield V is real. In the meantime, why not grab each expansion from both Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 4 for free? You’ll have to watch our calendar to ensure you’re ready to pick them up them when they arrive.

Some players have already claimed Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar with its six massive maps and ability to join the ranks of the largest mobilized army to enter World War I. Others have jumped at the opportunity fight in a British amphibious assault using a powerful torpedo boat and airship in Battlefield 1 Turning Tides. And before the end of July, two of the most infamous battles of WWI will be free with the giveaway of Battlefield 1 Apocalypse.”

For those still playing Battlefield 1, just for logging in you’ll get new daily tasks and exclusive rewards leading up to the latest game’s release. New skins, XP, dog tags and more are all available simply by logging in and hopping in a match! There is also a playlist rotation slated for every Tuesday to keep gameplay fresh.

There will also be exclusive Battlefield V gear to earn, “Those Battlefield 1 in-game rewards also include periodic, exclusive vanity items for Battlefield V, available for use in that game at launch. Battlefield V will let players customize their own company of soldiers with special soldier sets containing weapon skins, camo patterns, head gear, and face paint for the British Special Air Service (SAS) and German Airborne troops. There are eight available before launch. You can grab six of these when you pre-order the Battlefield V Deluxe Edition, but the only way to earn the additional two soldier sets is via the Road to Battlefield V.”

The celebration kicks off soon, with Battlefield V gear being earnable right now. As far as the upcoming game itself goes, Battlefield V launches on October 11th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.