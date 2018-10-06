‘Battlefield V’ Devs Plan to Increase Number of Vehicles on Maps

EA DICE has plans to increase the number of vehicles Battlefield V players find across different maps.

Vehicles in Battlefield V vary in size and function to give players different transportation options that offer offensive and defensive benefits, but there are only so many to be found on each map. Following the beta tests that EA DICE opened for players to participate in, players responded with their feedback about the vehicle system. One of the questions that people had was whether or not EA DICE planned on giving players more than two vehicle spawns or separating them by vehicle class, according to EA DICE’s latest post in its weekly debrief series.

“We are making a push to expand the number of vehicles we can cram into a large map,” EA DICE multiplayer producer David Sirland said in the post on Reddit. “We want more! We’ll see where we end up for launch, and how far we can improve that post.”

No indication of how many vehicle spawns there will be on large maps in the finished product was given, though players can likely expect to see more than what they did in the tests if EA DICE follows through with its plans.

Sirland also answered a question that wanted to know how the vehicles in the game stacked up to those in Battlefield 3 and 4. He said that EA DICE’s goal is for the vehicles in the new Battlefield game is that the vehicles reward “skilled play, tactics and strategies” while adding that the new ability to specialize vehicles makes that goal even more attainable.

As for the integration of vehicles and infantry, Sirland offered an explanation for that and some tips on how to players both inside and outside of vehicles can work with the other members of their teams to make the most out of the transport tools.

“Battlefield has always been about the full sandbox of war,” Sirland said. “That includes both infantry and vehicles to the largest extent we can muster. We do have to limit this per mode/map, but it’s always a goal to include more if possible. The best way to utilize the full spectrum is to play together as a squad, and a team. Help your vehicles excel, and they will help you win, and vice versa.”

Battlefield V is scheduled to release on November 20th.