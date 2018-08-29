Ben Schwartz Talks About Sonic the Hedgehog

It was just a few weeks ago that we confirmed that Ben Schwartz would be voicing Sonic the Hedgehog in the forthcoming live-action/CG animated film of the same name. A veteran of such shows as DuckTales and Parks and Recreation, Schwartz brings a lot of talent to the picture. In a pair of interview clips, he got to talk more extensively about the iconic video game hero.

First up, this clip on Twitter has him answering a pair of questions about Sonic. He’s asked, “If you had to live a day as one of your characters, which would you choose?” Schwartz replied that he’d choose either Sonic the Hedgehog or Dewey from DuckTales.

“From Sonic, I can run just as fast as anybody,” he explained. “And I’m also a hedgehog, and I guess I love rings. So I’m very into that. It’d probably be Sonic. I can turn into a ball? What are you, crazy? I would love that.”

He then talked about how he got the role. “The process of me getting Sonic was a long one, a really long one. It started about a year ago,” Schwartz said.

“The director, Jeff (Fowler) called me, and he said, ‘You know, the role is yours.’ I did a Tiger Woods one of these,” lifting his fist, “Like, fist pumps, and then looked around because I was out in the open, that one was a…I put in a lot of work to get that one. I really wanted it, so I was very, very excited,” Schwartz added.

You can see the interview clip below.

In addition, Schwartz also spoke to Larry King about the forthcoming film, explaining who Sonic the Hedgehog was since the host had never heard of him. “As a kid, it’s like one of the most iconic video games of all time,” he noted. “I wasn’t good enough to (play) a human being. Just my voice.”

After detailing who was in the film, Larry asked him to give a preview of his take on the character. He refused, saying, “It’s very secret,” for the moment.

But then Schwartz had fun with it, asking Larry what his take on Sonic the Hedgehog would be. Watch the clip above around the :50 mark to see how he does it.

Sonic the Hedgehog, which also stars James Marsden and Jim Carrey as the villainous Dr. Robotnik/Eggman, will release on Nov. 15, 2019, though this page suggests it’s moving up to Nov. 8 to avoid conflict with the forthcoming Frozen sequel and Terminator sequel.