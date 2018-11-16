The Best Black Friday PlayStation 4 Bundle Deals

Black Friday is just a week away and gamers are already scoping out the best ways to score a sweet, sweet deal. Whether it’s a new game or an entirely new console all together, there’s a deal too good to pass up. For those looking for a better price on a PlayStation 4, you’ve come to the right place!

The $200 Spider-Man PS4 Slim bundle is supposed to be plentiful, but for those that don’t want to chance it and wish to order right here from Walmart (online only) at 12am EST November 18th. GameStop and Best Buy are also expected to drop in their own deals on November 18th – most likely at midnight EST.

PlayStation Blog

The PlayStation Blog itself shared a few deals directly from them, including VR bundles and a way to score a new PS4 system. According to Sony:

A new Marvel’s Spider-Man Standard Edition PS4 Bundle for $199.99 USD (MSRP) / $259.99 CAN (MSRP).This jet-black 1TB standard PS4 system includes a matching DualShock 4 wireless controller, and a physical copy of the critically acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man game from Insomniac Games. A great addition for you or friends who are aching for a chance to play and experience a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure.

Select DualShock 4 wireless controllers available for $39.99 USD (MSRP) / $49.99 CAN (MSRP) at participating retailers. Now you can customize the look of your gaming set-up with a wide variety of colors, ranging from the new Blue Camouflage color to Magma Red, Midnight Blue, Gold and Crystal for a great price.

PlayStation VR systems available for $199.99 USD (MSRP) / $249.99 CAN (MSRP) at participating retailers. If you haven’t already tried it, now is a great time, with newly released titles such as Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Firewall, and Creed: Rise to Glory alongside upcoming games like Borderlands 2 VR coming soon.

PlayStation Plus is offering discounts on their 12-month subscription, while special deals on popular game titles, will be offered at PlayStation Store this November 16-27, 2018. PlayStation Plus subscribers can also purchase the most recent addition to the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, for a great price starting today.

Walmart PlayStation Slim

As noted, Walmart’s deal for the PlayStation Slim comes with Marvel’s Spider-Man and 1TB of memory for $199, with another VR special that comes with Astro Bot for the same price. That’s over 100 dollars of savings to upgrade that gaming set up!

Target

Target is also offering the same exact deal as Walmart, just from a different store. Marvel’s Spider-Man was met with record-breaking numbers and perfect scores across the board so it’s not surprising that this is the title retailers are wanting to focus on for the holiday season.

Target’s weekly ad suggests that they will have the deal up and running online starting on the 18th, but this hasn’t been confirmed. We do know that the bundle is confirmed for Sam’s Club on November 22nd if you prefer to grab it there.

Amazon

Though the Amazon deal isn’t live right now, the online retailer will be offering the PlayStation 4 Slim console for the same price closer to when Black Friday kicks off. To get a jump start on this deal – especially for those with Amazon Prime and want next day shipping – keep an eye on this page right here. They will also be hosting a variety of sales for peripherals, as well!

Games

PlayStation is also hosting an early Black Friday Sale for games, as well:

Good luck out there, gamers!