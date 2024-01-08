Mystery Bethesda Game Supposedly Releasing This Year

It looks like there is an unannounced Bethesda game releasing this year. In 2024, Xbox fans have Avowed, Hellblade 2, and more to look forward. And it seems they can add a Bethesda game from this list. The question is who is making it and what is it. We know Arkane is busy. We know Bethesda Game Studios is busy. We know it's not going to be Tango Gameworks since they just went last year. We know MachineGames is working on Indiana Jones and presumably working on a new Wolfenstein as well. This mystery game could be the latter. It could also be something new from id Software, who we haven't seen since DOOM Eternal.

The speculation has erupted following a post from Marcel Hatam on LinkedIn, which lists his most anticipated games. For those that don't know, Hatam is the Senior Product Marketing Manager GSA at ZeniMax Germany. ZeniMax is the parent company of Bethesda. In his list, he teases a "TBA game." Presumably, the only unannounced games he knows about are Bethesda games.

Some have taken this game to be Indiana Jones, but there's been no rumors of it releasing this year and that has technically been announced. It's believed MachineGames has been working on a new Wolfenstein for a few years, and this has not been announced, so it could be this. It's been four years since DOOM Eternal though, so it could be something new from id Software. In all, it could be a few things, but these two seem the most likely.

Unfortunately, right now, all we have is speculation. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. So far, there's been no comment from Hatam, Bethesda, ZeniMax, or Xbox. We don't expect this to change, but again, if it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think. What game do you hope this is, assuming it is a Bethesda game?