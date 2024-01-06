Xbox Game Pass Is Starting 2024 by Removing Some of Its Best Games

Xbox Game Pass is starting 2024 in a rough way. Xbox Game Pass has an impressive library of games that is constantly evolving. Whether you are on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or PC, there is not just something to always play, but lots to always play. The library is about to get noticeably worse though. On January 15 it is losing some games, and while the number of games is insignificant, the quality and weight of some of these games is significant.

There are a few games leaving on January 15 you should know about, but none more than GTA 5. The second best-selling game of all time, with nearly 200 million copies sold, GTA 5 hasn't been as relevant as it is right now, thanks to the reveal of GTA 6, in years. This isn't to say there was ever a moment it wasn't relevant, because thanks to GTA Online that has never been the case. It's been hugely popular for over a decade now. That said, with GTA 6 on the horizon, now is a great time to play it, and to this end, Xbox Game Pass subscribers now only have 10 days to do so, at least for "free."

This isn't the only notable game leaving. GTA 5 has a 97 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games ever released. Persona 4 Golden isn't that high, but it's close with a 93 on Metacritic. It's also leaving on January 15. So is Persona 3 Portable, a game with an 89 on Metacritic. Rounding out the list are the less notable Garden Story and MotoGP 22.

As long as each of these games remain available with Xbox Game Pass, each is available to purchase -- to subscribers -- with a 20 percent discount. Once each game departs the subscription service, this deal will expire.

Xbox Game Pass is available -- at three different tiers -- via PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.