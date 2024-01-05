Some of the Best Bethesda Games Are on Sale for a Few Dollars Only

Some of the best Bethesda games across Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are only a few dollars, courtesy of a new Xbox Store sale. GameStop also has many Bethesda games for dirt cheap, but some of the prices are limited to pre-owned games, while others are only cheap on certain platforms. If you prefer retail copies to digital codes, then GameStop is going to be more your speed, but if you prefer to game digitally then the deals below will tickle your fancy.

If you need to jog your memory on Bethesda, it is the makers of series and games like The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Quake, RAGE, Prey, Dishonored, Deathloop, The Evil Within, and Hi-Fi Rush. And most of these series/games are featured in the deals.

The only catch, of course, is that all of the deals are only available for a limited time. More specifically, every deal featured below is available for 10 more days, with each said deal expiring on January 15. That said, many of the games featured fairly regularly go on sale, but not all of them do.

Xbox Store:

For what it is worth, you can't go wrong with really any of these games. Some of them, in fact, are some of the greatest games ever made. That said, normally you can get Prey -- the standard version -- for cheaper. Meanwhile, you can sometimes get the Wolfenstein games for a bit cheaper as well. Everything else though is as cheap as we've ever seen it on the Xbox Store.

For more Xbox coverage -- including all of the latest on the Xbox One, all of the latest on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and all of the latest on Xbox Game Pass -- click here.