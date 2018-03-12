Bethesda Job Listing Could Be Hinting At a Huge Project To Be Announced

Bethesda hasn’t said a word about what its 2018 release docket looks like, though we’ll be finding out soon enough with the company’s upcoming E3 event. Guesses are going all over the place, from a new Elder Scrolls game to a Fallout New Vegas sequel. But a new job listing may have hinted at what could be coming next.

The publisher has posted a job listing over at the ZeniMax stage, announcing that it’s looking for a quest designer to work alongside its team in Austin, Texas.

The listing indicates that the team is looking for someone that can “design and document stories and quests for future next generation products,” and will “implement quests in our proprietary toolset.” This includes “crafting narrative structure, writing dialogue” and “scripting gameplay.”

Now, there are no specifics mentioned, but it sounds like Bethesda is gearing up for a huge project. There has been talks in the past about Elder Scrolls 6 – something Pete Hines even hinted at in the past, even with two more games to come before that – but this could be an indication that something big is on the horizon.

Some may automatically assume it’s all about Elder Scrolls, or maybe even an adventure to tie in with Skyrim, but there have also been mentions of a stellar new project called Starfield, which was hinted at as far back as last year’s E3, but never revealed. Bethesda could easily have that on hand for this year’s event, although, again, nothing is official just yet.

They aren’t messing around, though. The team made it very clear that they’re looking for someone that’s all about “excellent storytelling, dialogue writing and editing skills,” so that it can continue following the strong narrative that a lot of its games have over the past few years.

We’ll find out what Bethesda is up to soon enough, but hopefully we’ll see what big tale it’s set to tell next. Whether it’s Starfield, Elder Scrolls or (fingers crossed) another Fallout, we’re in for a treat.

