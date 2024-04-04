Steam Users Can Now Play One of the Biggest Bethesda Games for Free

One of the biggest Bethesda games can now be played for free by Steam users for a limited time. Now owned by Xbox, Bethesda is known for many games and series. Historically, these games and series include Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, The Evil Within, Rage, and Quake. More recently, it has added to this by creating the likes of Starfield, Deathloop, Redfall, Hi-Fi Rush, and Ghostwire Tokyo. Meanwhile, it is also working on a Marvel game now in the form of Marvel's Blade. Suffice to say, Bethesda is a big, important part of the industry.

In 2024, one of its biggest and most relevant games is actually a game that came out in 2014. And at the time, it was quite disappointing. Over time though, it has been radically improved and evolved into the popular online game it is today. If you haven't connected those dots, the mystery game is The Elder Scrolls Online from ZeniMax Online Studios. And right now, Steam users can try it for free.

Right now, and until April 9, the game is free-to-play via a free trial on Steam. Five days isn't the longest period for a game with as much content as The Elder Scrolls Online, but it is enough to sink some serious hours into the game if all you do between now and then is eat, sleep, and explore Tamriel.

As for the free trial, it comes alongside the game's 10-year anniversary, which is today, April 4. Bethesda is celebrating the occasion with many local and global events around the world. To this end, it has told fans to "stay tuned for additional announcements in April 2024 when we unveil more."

About the Game

"Experience an ever-expanding story across all of Tamriel in The Elder Scrolls Online, an award-winning online RPG," reads an official elevator pitch of the game on Steam. "Explore a rich, living world with friends or embark upon a solo adventure. Enjoy complete control over how your character looks and plays, from the weapons you wield to the skills you learn – the choices you make will shape your destiny. Welcome to a world without limits."

Steam Deck Support

Unfortunately, for all the Steam Deck users out there, the Steam Deck is listed as "unsupported" on the The Elder Scrolls Online Steam page. This means, according to Valve, that either some or all of the game doesn't function on the Steam Deck. When or if this will change in the future, remains to be seen.