Bethesda’s VR Games Have Sold Very Well

While Bethesda has been doing cool single player games like Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, it’s also been leaving its mark in the virtual reality realm with adaptations of hit games catered specifically for various headsets.

And, surprise, they may have sold a lot better than you might think!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bethesda vice president Pete Hines recently had a chance to speak with Upload VR about the performance of games such as Fallout 4 VR, Doom VFR and Skyrim VR, which went better than originally anticipated.

“They’ve done really well,” Hines said. “Skyrim rocketed right to the top on PSVR and stayed there, when we released Fallout 4 VR on Steam it shot to the top and stayed there. When we released Skyrim VR on PC it did too, DOOM VFR has done really well. When it comes to any install base more is always better, but yeah, they did well.”

He also noted the production quality behind the games and their potential for future success. “We’re aware of all the, ‘Well, what else is Skyrim coming out on?’ jokes, but that version [VR] was a really good version of that game. DOOM VFR, Fallout 4 VR, we’re just really pleased with how all of those performed and were received. We’re going to continue to look at VR like we do at all platforms in terms of what’s a good fit for that platform and seeing what we’ve got and can it work.”

No doubt Bethesda has some new VR projects coming down the road, since it pretty much announced new games for each its franchises during its E3 press conference last week, including Doom, Wolfenstein and Elder Scrolls. And there’s nothing stopping them from adding VR-related features to future projects like Starfield and Elder Scrolls VI as well, though Hines didn’t confirm whether that was happening yet or not.

We may get a peek at what’s coming next in just a few months at QuakeCon as Bethesda really likes to show off its VR set-ups during the fan event. We’ll let you know what they’re bringing to the show.

Doom VFR, Fallout 4 VR and Skyrim are available now.