Matthew Lillard Collabs With Betrayal at House On The Hill 3rd Edition For a New Haunt (Exclusive)

Last year, Hasbro's Avalon Hill released a third edition of the classic horror tabletop game Betrayal at House on the Hill, and we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 in our review calling it "the best version yet". Unlike the second edition and spin-off editions of the game, the core Betrayal at House on the Hill experience got a refresh this time around, and you can experience it here on Amazon and here at Walmart. If you own the game, there is a special Halloween treat for you that we are revealing exclusively here at ComicBook. Actor, producer, director and avid tabletop gamer Matthew Lillard has teamed up with Hasbro / Avalon Hill for Betrayal Season of Treason, which features a brand new, two-part Haunt scenario for the game that is available for players to download for free.

The Haunt is titled 'Thirteen Ghoulies Are All That' and the scenario is called 'Writers Block'. It centers around "the sorta famous fictional actor Dexter Norville who is known as "that guy" from cult-classic films Yell! and P.I. Pup." Norville is looking to prove himself as a serious quadruple threat (actor/writer/director/producer) in Hollywood, and to reach that goal he needs to find the perfect location for his next film Thirteen Ghoulies Are All That. Naturally, a certain house on a hill looks promising. "To ease Norvile's (very legitimate) concern of "drawing a mob of fans," he is given a midnight tour to scout the location and that's when all the terror unfolds."

If you are interested in checking out Matthew Lillard's new haunt, you will be able to download it free of charge on October 13th at Hasbro Pulse. Note that a direct link to the download won't be available until the 13th. You'll need the base game to play, so head over to Amazon or Walmart to pick it up. Additional details about the base game and expansions can be found below.

We'll start with the holiday-themed Evil Reigns in The Wynter's Pale The Yuletide Tale Expansion, which launched recently here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth for $21.99.

According to the description, In the Evil Reigns in the Wynter's Pale The Yuletide Tale Expansion, "players interact with the explorers of the base game with 2 holiday-themed characters. Because of a magical mishap, the cold-hearted visitor and his henchman have assumed identities of other beloved holiday characters and have acquired numerous magical powers". The expansion includes 2 figures, a double-sided character board, 2 room tiles, 2 haunt books, story prologue book, 4 game cards, scenario card, and 4 clips.

In the 3rd edition of the Betrayal at House on the Hill, you and your friends will explore a creepy old house where evil might lurk in any room. The more you explore, the higher the odds are of triggering the haunt. In the midst of the chaos that ensues, one player will turn against the rest of the party, and it will become a battle of survival. For starters, the Third Edition features updated art and unpainted miniatures, but the most interesting updates involve the gameplay. Hasbro notes:

"We've also moved away from the Haunt matrix that determined how the game would twist and change when the Haunt was rolled. Instead, players now choose a Scenario card that reflects why their characters have come to the house. When the Haunt is rolled, players will compare the Omen drawn to a chart on the back of the Scenario card to determine which Haunt will be played.

Many other changes have been made, including 50 unique and original haunts, house features with modern touches (such as spotty cell service... the horror!), a Reluctant Traitor rule, and numerous items, omens, and events original to this version of the Betrayal at House on the Hill game. You can take a closer look in the gallery below. Note that an expansion to the game dubbed The Werewolf's Journey: Blood on the Moon launched last year and can be found here on Amazon now. Images of the base game and the new Evil Reigns in the Wynter's Pale The Yuletide Tale Expansion can be found below.