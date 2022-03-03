Betrayal at House on the Hill’s New Edition Includes 50 New Haunts

The classic board game Betrayal at House on the Hill is getting a brand new edition with all-new haunts. Last week, Avalon Hill revealed they were publishing a new edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill, a horror-themed game in which players work together to explore a mysterious house until one turns traitor. Earlier this week, pre-orders went live for the new edition, which revealed several new details about what’s changed in the game. Most notably, Betrayal at House on the Hill will feature 50 new haunts along with a new system to determine which haunt is selected during the game.

While each game of Betrayal at House on the Hill starts the same, players eventually play through a scenario known as a “Haunt” that determines both the Traitor and the victory conditions for that game. One key change in the new edition involves how these Haunts are chosen. The complicated Haunt Matrix used in past editions has been scrapped in favor of five scenario cards, which are used to explain the circumstances in which the players are visiting the haunt. Each scenario card contains 10 Haunts, with the most recent Omen card drawn determining both the Haunt and who the traitor is.

Several of the new haunts are “sequels” to haunts from the original game, but most are brand new to Betrayal. There’s also a brand new rule set for “reluctant traitors” that allow players to pass the Traitor role off to a more veteran player in case they aren’t in the mood to match wits with the rest of the table.

In a feature for Polygon earlier this week, Avalon Hill senior director Chris Nadeau hinted that these new changes to Betrayal would open the game up to more expansions in the future. “Making sure that they have a limitless appetite of new haunts, being able to introduce more story into where those haunts are going, and be able to allow players the opportunity to go beyond the core game are all things that we were looking at going forward,” Nadeau noted.

Pre-orders for the new edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill is available now.