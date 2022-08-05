Betrayal at House on the Hill Gets First Expansion for Third Edition

Avalon Hill will be releasing the first expansion for the new edition of Betrayal at House on the Hill later this year. The Werewolf's Journey: Blood on the Moon is a new expansion that adds an additional character – Sarah Nguyen – to the game. Sarah isn't a normal Betrayal character, she's a Werewolf with five specific Haunts that incorporate her into the story. Players can also use Sarah in other Betrayal Haunts as well, with her Werewolf abilities activated to some extent once the Haunt begins. Also included in the expansion are two new room tiles, 4 game cards, and a custom scenario card.

Betrayal at House on the Hill received a new edition earlier this year, with brand new Haunts and revised rules for easier gameplay. One of the biggest changes is that the Haunts have been divided up into different themes. Players can pick one of the Haunt collections at the beginning of the game, which helps to set the tone as to what kind of horrifying experience they'll encounter. The shared journey from players exploring an abandoned house to having to face down one of their own party members when the Haunt activate remains the same as before. However, the rules are a bit more welcoming than before, with a player able to opt out of being the Betrayer if they can find a willing alternate.

The Werewolf's Journey: Blood on the Moon will be released this October, with no retail price currently listed for the expansion. Betrayal at House on the Hill Third Edition is expected to be released in the US over the next few months.