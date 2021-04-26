New Biomutant Trailer Showcases the Game's Gorgeous World

Biomutant will release in just under a month, and to build hype, THQ Nordic has released a brand-new trailer for the game. This time around, the focus is on the world that players will explore in the title, which features a strange mash-up of post-apocalyptic elements and lush greenery. Developer Experiment 101 hasn't gone into too much detail about the game's backstory just yet, but there are a lot of details that fans can likely determine based on the video. Some areas of the world seem to be faring much better than others, and players will have a lot of diverse locations to explore as a result.

The trailer can be found at the top of this page or in the Tweet embedded below.

Everything you hear and see in this trailer was captured in game: the music, the footage, everything. No artificial flavoring of any kind. Biomutant is coming to PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 25th, 2021.#Biomutant #THQNordic #Experiment101 pic.twitter.com/pZZ6X6ythc — Biomutant (@Biomutant) April 22, 2021

According to Biomutant's official Twitter account, all of this footage was captured in game, which certainly bodes well for the final product. At this time, THQ Nordic and Experiment 101 have not revealed any plans for a next-gen upgrade for the game, but the graphics already look impressive without it. Players will clearly have a lot of diverse environments to explore, from snow-covered regions, to towns where humans seemingly once lived. The trailer adds to the overall mystery surrounding the game's narrative.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Biomutant is being referred to as "an open world post-apocalyptic kung-fu fable" by its developers. A third-person action-RPG, Biomutant allows players to create and customize their own characters. Throughout the game, players will add different bio-mechanical parts to their characters in order to help them explore areas previously inaccessible. Players will have a lot of freedom to make choices throughout the game, and their decisions will have a major impact on the game's storyline.

Biomutant is set to release May 25th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you looking forward to checking out Biomutant next month? What do you think of the game's latest trailer? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!