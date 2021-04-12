BioShock 4 Will Seemingly Be an Open World Game

✖

There's still next to nothing that we know about the next installment in the BioShock series, which we're tentatively calling BioShock 4. Outside of the game's general existence being confirmed by studio Cloud Chamber, no further pieces of info on the project have come about in an official capacity since first being revealed back in 2019. However, thanks to some new tidbits that have appeared recently on some Cloud Chamber job openings, it looks like we now have a better idea of the title's format.

As mentioned on a number of job listings at Cloud Chamber, BioShock 4 is supposedly going to take place in an open world. "We’re hoping to find someone who can weave impactful, character-driven stories in an open world setting," said a description of what the studio is looking for in a potential candidate. Again, with so little news on BioShock 4 having been given in the past, the notion that the game would be open world is quite a major detail to have emerged.

In the past, all three other mainline BioShock games haven't taken place in an open world, which makes BioShock 4 all the more intriguing. Even though the other three titles allowed freedom and exploration to a degree, they still always limited traversal within a certain area. It seems that BioShock 4, if it does end up being a true open world experience like we've come to expect from other games, could be expanding the scope quite a bit.

The other primary things that we know about BioShock 4 based on other job listings of this type is that the game will once again be in the first-person perspective. It will also once again be considered an immersive sim, which is more or less what the other three games in the franchise are as well. So even though the open world might be the big thing that is different this time around, it sounds like the upcoming sequel could still be very much in line with other installments.

For the time being, 2K Games hasn't provided any specifics on BioShock 4, which means we have no earthly idea when it might be releasing. Whenever the time for launch does come, though, we'll almost surely see it heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

So what do you think about BioShock 4 taking place in an open world setting? Is that something that excites you, or does it perhaps concern you instead? Let me know your answer either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12 if you'd like to talk more about all things BioShock.

