BioWare Hard At Work On Polishing Anthem For E3

There’s been a lot of talk about BioWare’s Anthem as of late, with many wondering if the new project would be able to surpass the slight failure that was Mass Effect: Andromeda. While it’s too soon to tell at this point, you can tell that the developer is putting a lot of work into the forthcoming game.

And you’ll probably be able to see that around E3 time, as Brenon Holmes, a member of the BioWare squad, recently took to Reddit to explain that it was hard at work on the forthcoming demo that will be shown during E3 week.

More than likely, the demo will take center stage during Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which happens a couple of days before the three-day gaming expo. But there’s a chance it could be on the show floor as well, either as part of Sony or Microsoft’s set-up with the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, respectively.

So just how hard is BioWare working? Holmes noted, “Everyone is currently working pretty hard. We’re doing a lot of iterating and polish on the content that will be the focus for EA Play/E3.”

But the Reddit continued, with another user asking how the E3 demo would affect the game when it eventually arrives next year. Holmes did note that focus for the project as a whole is important, but the team is focusing on what the world will see from the specific demo for the game. “It’s more of a question of focus,” he said. “The things we’re showing have to get done at some point, but if we weren’t showing it at E3, we’d likely be doing it in a slightly different order.”

So there you have it. Neither BioWare nor Holmes let on what the demo would be about, but it wouldn’t surprise us if we were able to go hands-on with the segment it showed off last year during Microsoft’s pre-E3 press conference, as well as EA Play. But then again, maybe we’ll see something new. Either way, we’re very interested in seeing how the project is coming along…even though it’s still a ways off from release.

Anthem will release in 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.