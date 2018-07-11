BioWare’s Anthem Reveals Even More Details, Including the Founder of Fort Tarsis

We’ve been learning more and more about BioWare’s upcoming online RPG Anthem since its full gameplay reveal at E3 2018, including the possibility of romances in the future, the scope of the overall game, and even how many hands were involved in a project of this size. But one thing we spoke about during our hands-on impressions of the game was how the lore intertwined with the gaming experience and now thanks to BioWare’s Mark Darrah’s continued Twitter presence, we know more about the history of the game, as well as few other key details about how it runs mechanically.

Executive Producer Mark Darrah once again took Twitter by storm with even more details about the upcoming game. This time, however, the game’s Director, Jonathan Warner, joined in on the fun!

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the most interesting aspects of their latest share fest, at least to me, was learning about the founder of Fort Tarsis, which is a major settlement for players. According to Darrah, General Helena Tarsis is the founder, which is why the Fort was named after her. Makes sense, and we can’t wait to learn much more about her through all of the lore drops scattered throughout the map.

For those looking to play with friends, good news! We also learned that players can in fact be revived by their fellow team mates. Don’t fret, solo players – respawns are also available!

Another tid-bit they dropped is that players should be careful which elemental attacks they use because some of them can actually affect friendly fire, meaning they will hurt your allies. This makes being even more in control over your surroundings that much more vital to the overall game progression.

For those PC players like myself, the full spec list will be out soon so we’ll know exactly where our rigs lie in terms of handling the graphics. Since the game looks to be incredibly massive with very demanding environmental constraints, I’d err on the side of caution and go ahead and hit up that GC upgrade.

If you’re interested in learning more about our time with Anthem, you can check out our full hands-on impressions piece right here. Overall, I enjoyed my time with Anthem. I think that if gamers go in prepared NOT expecting it to play like Mass Effect than it will be an enjoyable experience. Solo play is encouraged, as is being a team player, and as long as you go into it with knowing that it is what it’s meant to be – a brand new IP – I think others will enjoy it as well. I’m anxious to play more!

Anthem launches on February 22, 2019 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can also catch up on our previous coverage on BioWare’s upcoming title in our community hub here!