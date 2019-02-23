BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ is Now Live With a Special Message from Casey Hudson

BioWare’s newest IP is available now and Anthem players can finally take flight in their fancy Javelins outside of the game’s small demo period available before launch. The team is excited to share their latest creative direction with fans, so much so that BioWare’s Casey Hudson had a few things to say.

“I feel remarkably similar to when we launched the original Mass Effect trilogy,” said Casey Hudson, General Manager of BioWare. “I’m excited, anxious and incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished. I sincerely hope our players enjoy what we have created, and I look forward to the countless stories we’ll tell in the world of Anthem in the weeks and months to come.”

Though the game is launched, there is so much more on the horizon. Just within the first 90 days, the studio has a ton of content updates planned to keep the live service going. New events, even newer rewards — it’s going to be a game that keeps on giving and it sounds like the developer are ready to get started!

Anthem is now live for all on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can check out our full review right here, with a small snippet below:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

