Black Friday: ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion’ Hero’s Edition Deal is Back

Dark Horse’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Creating a Champion art book launched earlier this week with a massive 47% off sale that came and went quickly. However, the deal is back for Black Friday, and this time the standard edition of the book is getting in on the action.

The Creating a Champion Hero’s Edition is available to order on Amazon for only $54.99 after an instant 40% discount and $5 bonus discount when you use the code NOVBOOK18 at checkout. The standard edition is also available to order on Amazon for only $19.99 (50% off), which is an all-time low. Keep in mind that the NOVBOOK18 discount applies to any physical book purchase over $20 on Amazon, so if you opt for the standard edition you’ll need to select an additional title to qualify for the discount. We have some ideas on that front:

You can get the standard edition of The Legend of Zelda Enyclopedia on Amazon for only $19.99 at the moment (50% off). The gold cartridge Deluxe Edition is available for $43.51 (46% off). If you want to complete the set, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia is on sale for $21.09 (40% off). The Legend of Zelda: Art & Artifacts is also on sale for $26.90 (33% off).

The book is touted as the ultimate companion to the game, and features nearly 50 pages of sketches and illustrations from Takumi Wada, 296 pages of behind-the-scenes design artwork and commentary about the making of the game, a 55 page section devoted to the history of Hyrule, and interviews with key members of the development team. If you opt for the Hero’s Edition you’ll also get the royal blue worn by the Hylian Champion, an exclusive cover, a map of Hyrule printed on cloth, an art print of the Champions’ photo Link hangs in his Hateno home, and a glass replica of a spirit orb.

If money isn’t your main concern, keep in mind that a Champion’s Edition also exists. If features a collector’s case in burnished leather with gold foil embellishments, an exclusive cover with gold gilded edges, a cloth Calamity Ganon tapestry, an art print featuring the Champions flying into battle, six mini prints of each Champion as well as their leader, Zelda, and four glass Champions’ orbs with laser etchings of the Divine Beast symbols. That version is a GameStop convention exclusive that can be ordered here for $149.99.

