Bless Unleashed, a New MMORPG From Bandai Namco, Revealed for Xbox One

Gamescom has been the gift that keeps on giving with all of the amazing announcements to come from the annual show. For fans of MMORPGs, Bandai Namco had an exciting reveal that will be coming to Xbox One first. Introducing Bless Unleashed, the painful reminder of Scalebound that will never see the light of day but still sounds pretty neat on its own.

Bless Unleashed is an MMORPG that stems from a painful history where gods and men coexisted. After a world-changing betrayal, the war between mortal men and the divine continues to grow bloodier by the day and with a new, darker threat on the horizon – the entire world is on the brink of total destruction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s even better about the upcoming MMORPG is that it will be free-to-play on Xbox One. Players will be able to choose one of five classes available as they learn to survive in a deadly world bent on their destruction. There will be ferocious beasts to fight, life-altering secrets to uncover, and power to gain in the fight against divinity.

As with most MMORPGs, players can choose between a variety of play styles. Whether you’re like to keep your distance and don a more magical approach, or are like me and like to go HAM by just running into the fray like a ball of death – there will be something for everyone when it comes to the latest adventure from Bandai Namco.

We unfortunately don’t have a release date yet for the game other than it will be coming first to the Xbox One platform. It will be eventually making its way to other platforms, but at a much later date. For those attending PAX West, there will also be an available demo to play at their booth to see how their latest title takes to the Unreal Engine 4 and see which class suits your fighting style best.

Thoughts on the latest reveal from the team over at Bandai Namco? Sound off with your thoughts on the upcoming reveal in the comment section below and tell us what you think about Bless Unleashed.