‘Borderlands 3’ Might Have Elon Musk’s Flamethrower In It

Last year, Elon Musk and Boring Company made “Not A Flamethrower” flamethrowers. And like basically everything that Musk and his company do: it went viral. But perhaps even more flattering than going viral, the flamethrower caught the attention and eye of Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who may have added the weapon to Borderlands 3, or at the very least, a homage to it. No seriously, this isn’t an April Fools’ joke. Elon Musk’s flamethrower may be in Borderlands 3, which actually shouldn’t be very surprising, because, after all, we’re talking about Borderlands.

I know you don’t believe me, so here’s the proof: a Twitter conversation between the two from 2018 where a hopeful Pitchford gets all up in Musk’s replies.

Elon – I’m going to add this to our next Borderlands game. Super serious. Let me know if you want to write the flavor text. You may have already done so – we’ll just lift it from one of your tweets. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) January 29, 2018

I know what you’re thinking: just because Pitchford said he’s going to add the weapon to the game doesn’t mean he actually wound up doing it. Of course, but Pitchford seemed “super serious” about it, so I have no reason to believe he didn’t, especially once Musk agreed to write the flavor text.

Sure — Jung Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2018

Borderlands is known for its zany guns, and the newest game has over one billion of them. So, it seems quite likely there will be a flamethrower in there that at least pays homage to Musk’s “Not a Flamethrower.” If there isn’t, I’m going to be super seriously disappointed.

If the flamethrower is in there, there’s a chance we may find out about it come April 3, when Gearbox reveals the Borderlands 3 release date, and presumably provides details and specifics on the title.

Borderlands 3 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment, there’s no word of a release date, but a date did leak today alongside word that the PC version will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated title, click here.

