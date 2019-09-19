Funko Unveils Borderlands 3 Lilith and Claptrap Pop Figures

Borderlands 3 has just been released on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, and Funko is getting into the game with new Lilith and Claptrap Pop figures.

You can pre-order the Lilith Pop figure and the Claptrap Pop figure here with shipping slated for November. Surprisingly, those were the only two figures in the first wave, which is a small batch for a franchise with so many characters (even by Funko’s generally stingy standards). In other words, you can expect many additional Borderlands 3 Pop figures to drop in the near future.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On a related note, there’s a lot of other Borderlands 3 merch floating around out there right now, and some of the most interesting items can be found right here. Inside that link you’ll find everything from duck figurines (of Lilith, Tiny Tina, Psycho, Mad Moxxi and more) to a scented candle to a messenger bag and wallets. There’s even a giant incense burner that’s based on Rampager.

For even more about Borderlands 3, check out some of our previous coverage. The official description for the game reads:

“The original shooter looter returns, packing bazillions of guns and an all new mayhem fueled adventure! Blast through new worlds and enemies as one of four brand new Vault Hunters the ultimate treasure seeking badasses of the Borderlands, each with deep skill trees, abilities and customization. Play solo or join with friends to take on insane enemies, score loads of loot and save your home from the most ruthless cult leaders in the galaxy.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.