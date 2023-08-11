Borderlands 4 Leaks Online With Release Date

Borderlands 4 is inevitable following the massive success of Borderlands 3 and the popularity of the series as a whole. That said, it's not been officially announced nor have there been any rumors about it being in development for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It looks like it may be though. A new leak about the next installment in the series is now making the rounds, but it raises a few red flags as well.

Over on Reddit, one eagle-eyed user noticed that the resume of Angie Jho Lee, an actress, features "Borderlands 4." According to the resume, the actress is playing "Aiyumi" in Borderlands 4. This is likely a codename for the character, but it's also possible it's the name of the actual character as well.

Meanwhile, there's a LinkedIn page for a developer that mentions Borderlands 4, but it also claims it's coming out in holiday 2023, which seems very unlikely. If this is the case, we would have heard about it by now, however, it's possible this is simply outdated information and the game has since been internally kicked down the road.

That all said, two places online independent of each other now reference Borderlands 4, which suggests there's some fire with this smoke. The information that it's releasing this year seems unlikely, but as noted this could be outdated information. If this is the case, then a 2024 release would likely be on the table.

For now, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, none of it has drawn any type of comment from any of the implicated parties, with the most important being Gearbox Software. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, it seems reasonable to anticipate a potential Borderlands 4 reveal in the coming months.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from Borderlands 4?