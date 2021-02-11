Jack Black Cast as Claptrap in Borderlands Movie

✖

Jack Black is the latest actor joining the cast of Lionsgate's movie based on the Borderlands video game franchise. Black joins the likes of Kevin Hart, Cate Blanchett, and Jamie Lee Curtis as the other big-name stars that have been attached to the project. As for Black himself, he'll also be playing the role of perhaps the most well-known character associated with the Borderlands franchise.

Detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, it was revealed that Lionsgate has cast Black as Claptrap. The role is specifically one that will only see Black's voice being used as Claptrap is a robot within Borderlands. That being said, the character is likely the perfect one for Black to play given that Claptrap is more of a comic-relief character that spends most of its time cracking jokes and annoying players within the video game series.

"It’s one of the biggest no-brainer casting decisions we’ve ever made," said Lionsgate's President Nathan Kahane on the casting decision. "Everyone who’s ever played the game knows Jack is perfect for this part. We’re thrilled he will add his endless comic energy and voice to our film — he’ll bring so much to the movie."

Eli Roth, who will be serving as the director on Borderlands, also seems quite thrilled to have Black aboard. "I am so excited to reunite with Jack, this time in the recording booth," Roth said in an accompanying statement. "Claptrap is the funniest character in the game, and Jack is perfect to bring him to the big screen," Roth continued. As mentioned, this is actually the second time that Roth has worked with both Black and Blanchett after the two stars previously teamed-up with the director for The House with a Clock in its Walls.

Black is just the latest actor of an ever-growing cast for Borderlands, and in all likelihood, the casting announcements aren't done yet. Based on the plot details that we have previously seen for the film, two more Vault Hunter characters are still set to star in Roth's film adaptation of the series. Given how quickly these other casting reveals have happened in recent days, we could hear more about the project in short order.

Borderlands still doesn't have a release window, but it's set to begin filming later this year. We'll be sure to keep you in the loop on everything else associated with the movie at our coverage hub right here moving forward.