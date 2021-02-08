Jamie Lee Curtis Joins Borderlands Movie

✖

Jamie Lee Curtis has become the latest big-name actor to join the film adaptation of Borderlands, which is based on the popular video game series developer by Gearbox Software. Curtis joins the likes of Kevin Hart and Cate Blanchett who will also be starring in the movie which is slated to be directed by Eli Roth.

The information comes by way of Deadline which also reveals that Curtis will be playing the character Tannis. In the film, Tannis is described as an archeologist on the planet of Pandora who might know where to find the legendary vault. Tannis is said to have a "complicated history" with Lillith, which is the character that Blanchett will be playing.

Castings for the Borderlands movie have been gaining quite a bit of traction in recent months. While Blanchett was the first person attached to the project all the way back in May of 2020, Hart didn't sign-on until the end of last month. For Curtis to now be joining on clearly seems to tell us that things are picking up quite a bit in the lead-up to filming.

It remains to be seen who else might join on to the cast of Borderlands but it stands to reason that a few notable names could still easily hop in. The film is set to center around four different Vault Hunters, which are the player-controlled characters from the video game franchise. While Blanchett and Hart will be playing two of these four, that still leaves space open for two more actors to fill the other spots on the team.

At this point in time, no further information about the Borderlands movie has really come to light. We know that it's slated to begin film in Budapest later this year, but a release date for theaters has yet to be given. That said, once filming actually begins, we should start to hear a whole lot more from Lionsgate. If you would like to stay up to date on our coverage until that time, you can follow along right here.

So how do you feel about Jamie Lee Curtis now joining the cast of Borderlands? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.