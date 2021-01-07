Borderlands Movie Starring Kevin Hart to Film in Budapest

✖

Things are moving fast on Lionsgate's planned feature film adaptation of the Borderlands game franchise with news arriving at the end of 2020 that comedian Kevin Hart was in talks for a role in the movie. Now we've learned that the movie is scheduled to film in Budapest, Hungary later this year. Adam Goodman, head of MidAtlantic Films which helps production companies navigate the European capital, revealed the news in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, saying: "We're opened up space for a Lionsgate film, Borderlands...We're basically fully booked for the coming cycle, until the summer, which, hopefully, will be the last cycle of shows we have to do under COVID-19 protocols."

Hart's involvement in the movie hasn't yet been confirmed by the studio but it was previously reported that he was up for the part of Roland, the soldier who ended up playing a major role in the series after the first game. What we do know officially about the movis is that Oscar winning actress Cate Blanchett is set to play the role of Lilith, a key character from the Borderlands franchise, and that noted horror filmmaker Eli Roth, the mind behind the Hostel series and more, will step behind the camera for the movie.

“I’m so lucky to have the amazing Cate Blanchett starring in Borderlands,” Roth previously said about her casting. “We had the most incredible collaboration together on The House with a Clock in Its Walls, and I believe there’s nothing she can’t do. From drama to comedy and now action, Cate makes every scene sing. Working with her is truly a director’s dream come true, and I feel so fortunate that I get to do it again on an even bigger scale. Everyone brings their A-game to work with Cate, and I know together we’re going to create another iconic character in her already storied career.”

There’s also the chance that Borderlands fans themselves will have a chance to be in the movie. Roth previously expressed interest in having Borderlands cosplayers in the film to be killed off in creative ways fitting of the Borderlands universe, but it’s unclear exactly how that’ll work.

The Borderlands games span the course of three main installments as well as several spin-offs and collections, and the franchise encompasses a roster of memorable characters to fill the movie. With Blanchett tapped for Lilith and Hart up for the part of Roland, fans are no doubt waiting on baited breath to find out who will take on the part of Claptrap, the robotic companion who helps players on their journeys. No details about Claptrap’s movie presence have been shared, but the casting decision for that character will no doubt be a similarly big deal.