Borderlands Movie: Gearbox Boss Shares Production Update

If you were worried that those working on the upcoming Borderlands movie wouldn’t do enough to consult the team that worked on the video game franchise, it seems like you can now squash those worries. Based on a new message that hit social media today, it sounds like those at Gearbox Software have been very much involved in the film’s production as it continues on right now.

Mentioned on Twitter this afternoon, Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford said that he actually just returned from visiting the movie’s production center in Hungary. Pitchford didn’t share many details about what he saw or assisted with while he was there, but he did acknowledge that he was there for a span of multiple weeks. This information also lines up with what we have heard in the past regarding filming for the movie and how it’s set to take place in Budapest.

I just got back from a few weeks in Hungary working on the Borderlands movie and I hear you want some Golden Keys for Borderlands 3. Here's a SHiFT code for 3 of them: CZ53T-XFXFH-5RW69-6TTB3-XS5ZW Redeem in game or at https://t.co/qeoZfch3Wu. Expires March 11 at 10am CT. pic.twitter.com/GKcXgf4VYe — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) March 5, 2021

To celebrate the occasion, Pitchford also said that he wanted to do something nice for fans at the moment. “I just got back from a few weeks in Hungary working on the Borderlands movie and I hear you want some Golden Keys for Borderlands 3,” the company CEO said on Twitter. He then provided a new SHiFT key code for Borderlands 3 players to redeem in-game. These codes allow players to unlock new gear and are given out by Gearbox somewhat frequently.

As for the Borderlands movie itself, this week proved to bring with it more major news on the project. Just a few days back, it was announced that Tiny Tina would be appearing in the film and will be played by Ariana Greenblatt. The young actress is likely most well-known for previously portraying the child version of Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War.

There's still a lot we have left to learn about the Borderlands movie, but production on it seems to have picked up quickly in recent weeks. At this rate, we'll likely learn more about who is in the film's cast and when it will hit theaters soon enough, so stay tuned.

Are you optimistic about this Borderlands movie? Be sure to give me your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.