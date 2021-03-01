Borderlands Movie Casts Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina

✖

The Borderlands video game franchise is filled with memorable characters that are adored by fans all around the world, but perhaps no character in the series is more notorious than that of Tiny Tina. The motor-mouthed girl first appeared in Borderlands 2 back in 2012 and has since showed up in every subsequent entry in the series. As such, it should come as no shock that Tiny Tina will also be appearing in the upcoming Borderlands movie from Lionsgate, which has now found its own star for the role.

Lionsgate announced today that Ariana Greenblatt will be playing Tiny Tina in the upcoming Borderlands film. Greenblatt joins a star-studded cast that already includes the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Cate Blanchett in prominent roles. "Ariana is a spectacular new talent in cinema," said director Eli Roth of the casting decision. "She has already worked with many of my close collaborators and everyone raves about her. She blew us all away in her audition, and I cannot wait to see her bring the wild, insane and unpredictable Tiny Tina to the big screen. She’s going to blow up on screen like one of Tina’s grenades."

Greenblatt, who is only 13-years old, has appeared in a number of films over the past few years. Likely her most noticeable portrayal was that of Young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War. Since that time, she has also shown up in Love and Monsters and The One and Only Ivan. This portrayal of Tiny Tina is likely going to be her biggest acting credit to date moving forward.

At the moment, Lionsgate continues to announce a number of new actors that are attached to Borderlands, but specifics of the film's release haven't been outlined just yet. Even though filming is said to be starting in Budapest in the near future, it remains to be seen when the project is slated to hit theaters. We'll obviously keep you up to date with all of the latest information on the film as it continues to come about, though.

