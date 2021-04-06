Borderlands Movie Exists in a Separate Universe From the Games

✖

In case you missed it, the upcoming Borderlands movie adaptation from director Eli Roth recently revealed its synopsis, and it is pretty different from that of the video game franchise while still using many of the same characters and settings. Gearbox Software boss Randy Pitchford has since waded into the conversation about the various changes to note that "the mediums are not the same, so the content should not be bound to the same rules" and that they exist in their own universes.

Essentially, Pitchford states that the plot of the movie and the video games aren't necessarily at odds simply because they are different from one another. "We are authentic to characters, tone and style, but allow for independent storylines," he shared over on Twitter. In other words, it's fine that the movie deviates heavily from the established lore because it is establishing its own lore while still using the most important bits of what makes a Borderlands title part of the Borderlands franchise. You can check out what he had to say in full below:

To the interested: The Borderlands Cinematic Universe is not identical to the Borderlands Videogame Universe. We are authentic to characters, tone and style, but allow for independent storylines. The mediums are not the same, so the content should not be bound to the same rules. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) April 6, 2021

Here is the official plot synopsis for the upcoming Borderlands movie adaptation, for anyone curious:

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other."

The Borderlands movie is directed by Eli Roth from a screenplay by Craig Mazin and stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Edgar Ramirez as Atlas, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Haley Bennett as a new character, and Jack Black as Claptrap. It does not yet have an official release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film adaptation right here.

What do you think about what we have heard about the upcoming Borderlands movie so far? Does Pitchford's comment make you more or less interested in it? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T IGN]