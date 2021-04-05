Borderlands Movie Synopsis Revealed

✖

Today is the day for news about the upcoming Borderlands movie adaptation apparently as, in addition to announcing that Edgar Ramirez has been cast as the arms manufacturer Atlas, the synopsis for the movie has been revealed for the first time. According to the new synopsis, it would seem that Ramirez's Atlas hires Cate Blanchett's Lilith to find his missing daughter, and Lilith is the one that puts together the whole motley crew to take on the task.

Here is the official plot synopsis for the upcoming Borderlands movie adaptation straight from today's press release:

"Lilith (Blanchett), an infamous outlaw with a mysterious past, reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora to find the missing daughter of the universe’s most powerful S.O.B., Atlas (Ramirez). Lilith forms an alliance with an unexpected team – Roland (Hart), a former elite mercenary, now desperate for redemption; Tiny Tina (Greenblatt), a feral pre-teen demolitionist; Krieg (Munteanu), Tina’s musclebound, rhetorically challenged protector; Tannis (Curtis), the scientist with a tenuous grip on sanity; and Claptrap (Black), a persistently wiseass robot. These unlikely heroes must battle alien monsters and dangerous bandits to find and protect the missing girl, who may hold the key to unimaginable power. The fate of the universe could be in their hands – but they’ll be fighting for something more: each other."

The Borderlands movie is directed by Eli Roth from a screenplay by Craig Mazin and stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Edgar Ramirez as Atlas, Kevin Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Haley Bennett as a new character, and Jack Black as Claptrap. It does not yet have an official release date. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming film adaptation right here.

