PlayStation Fan Creates PS5 DualSense Controller Designs Featuring Transformers, Spider-Man, and More

In case you somehow missed it yesterday, PlayStation debuted the first official look at the PlayStation 5’s new controller, the DualSense, as well as offering some insight on the design and its new bells and whistles. One of the biggest changes for the controller? It’s whole aesthetic has shifted, and the base controller is now a two-toned black-and-white number with the vast majority of it being white. Now, PlayStation has historically come out with a number of different colors and designs for its controllers, but didn’t reveal anything official yesterday. That’s where BossLogic, an artist that regularly compiles fan renders of different projects, came in clutch overnight with his own take on what some variations could look like.

BossLogic isn’t the only artist to get their hands on this ball, however. It’s proved to be pretty popular to take the blank canvas of the base DualSense and just go wild. Even so, BossLogic’s take on a Spider-Man-inspired DualSense as well as a Transformers-inspired one are not to be missed! Keep scrolling to catch all of his work below.

Notably, the DualSense is essentially a beefed-up version of the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4. It brings new adaptive triggers, a designed light bar and touchpad placement, as well as a new internal microphone array to the table, but otherwise looks fairly similar. Well, beyond the color scheme. There’s also a new “Create” button rather than a Share button, but PlayStation didn’t elaborate on what, exactly, all can be done with it.

A first look at DualSense, PS5’s new wireless controller. More details and images: https://t.co/SuaUVDkyvD pic.twitter.com/ot5R1u5hsz — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 7, 2020

“DualSense marks a radical departure from our previous controller offerings and captures just how strongly we feel about making a generational leap with PS5,” Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said as part of the reveal. “The new controller, along with the many innovative features in PS5, will be transformative for games – continuing our mission at PlayStation to push the boundaries of play, now and in the future. To the PlayStation community, I truly want to thank you for sharing this exciting journey with us as we head toward PS5’s launch in Holiday 2020. We look forward to sharing more information about PS5, including the console design, in the coming months.”

What do you think of what we've seen of the PlayStation 5's DualSense so far? Are you excited to get your hands on it?

Keep scrolling to check out all of BossLogic‘s wild DualSense designs! The PlayStation 5 is currently set for a Holidays 2020 release, and despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it would seem that launch is still on track as of writing. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation right here.

