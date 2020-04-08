Here's How PS5 Controller DualSense Looks in Other Colors

Today, Sony Interactive Entertainment officially revealed the PlayStation 5's controller, which will be called the DualSense. In addition to revealing the design and look of the controller, Sony also dropped some new details and revealed some new features about the DualSense. That said, despite all of this juicy information it seems PlayStation fans can only talk about one thing: the new two-tone color design the controller features. Unlike previous PlayStation controllers, the PS5 controller has two main colors. At the moment, it's unclear if both of these colors can be swapped with other colors. Whatever the case, the standard PlayStation controller color this generation will be white and black. In other words, the controller that will come with the PS4 is going to be the controller pictured below.

At first glance, it seems most PlayStation fans are happy with the new, two-color design. However, many are already beginning to wonder what the controller will look like in different colors. As mentioned above, Sony hasn't revealed any additional colors, but that hasn't stopped fans from creating their own mock ups.

The most popular mock ups not only change the colors, but add color to the PlayStation logo and face buttons. In other words, make these aspects of the controller look like the DualShock 4.