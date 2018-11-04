Here’s What Brie Larson Would Look Like as Samus Aran in a ‘Metroid’ Movie

An artist’s rendition of what Brie Larson would look like as Samus Aran from the Metroid games has been shared following the actress’ comments about wanting to play the character.

The artist by the name of BossLogic who imagines actors and actresses as different popular characters from video games shared a tweet that showed the Captain Marvel protagonist as Samus. Taking a profile of Larson and overlaying it with Samus’s instantly recognizable mask, BossLogic gave everyone an idea of how Larson would look if her desire to play the character was fulfilled. Other Twitter users responded with their approval of the fan casting and said that Larson would make for a perfect lead in a Metroid movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As a Metroid fan, I honestly want this to be a thing — BEE | Jeremiah (@JeremiahCruz12) November 4, 2018

She would be the perfect Samus Aran — Agente Bk1996 (@beckycas96) November 4, 2018

There aren’t currently any plans for a Metroid film that have been made public, but Larson still expressed her interest in taking on the role of Samus in a movie nonetheless. Fans’ clamoring for Larson to play the character started when the actress shared an image of herself dressed as Zero Suit Samus, the version of Samus where the character wears only the blue suit underneath her orange armor. From there, a Twitter user made a comment about how her dressing up as Samus “is as close as we’re going to get to a Metroid movie” when Larson responded to say that she hopes not and wishes that she could play that role.

I hope not. I want to make that movie. //t.co/6ZneOLu2Wh — Brie Larson (@brielarson) November 2, 2018

Larson also shipped an unusual pairing of Zero Suit Samus and another Nintendo character, Waluigi. It’s not the first character combo that people would likely think of, but it seems like it’s as close as we’re going to get to seeing the two characters in the same place seeing how more Super Smash Bros. Ultimate characters keep getting revealed with Waluigi nowhere to be found yet among the roster of characters.

While a Metroid movie starring Larson might be a long way off if it ever does happen, the actress will be seen much sooner in her Captain Marvel movie where she plays the Marvel character of the same name. An international promo trailer for the film was just released not long ago with an announcement also being made to say Captain Marvel would be part of Disney Cruise Lines.

Captain Marvel is scheduled to come to theaters on March 8, 2019.