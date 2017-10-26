Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back’s Latest Trailer Makes Things Awkward For Sonic The Hedgehog

UPDATE: Accolade reached out to us and told us the PC version will launch on October 31st after all. So there you go, retro fans!

ORIGINAL STORY: So in case you missed the news from a little while back, Accolade is bringing back the 90's platforming hero Bubsy for an all-new adventure, The Woolies Strike Back, which is just days away from release on PlayStation 4. And to celebrate the occasion, the publisher has released a new trailer that has us feeling a bit…awkward.

It's a Halloween themed teaser trailer, and one that features a scenario that's supposed to be funny, but doesn't end up being that way.

In the trailer, which you can see above, Bubsy is relaxing at his house and listening to his theme music (because, I guess, that's what you do on your days off), and he gets a knock at the door. It turns out to be a dude in a badly made Sonic the Hedgehog costume, who's apparently doing some trick-or-treating.

The two stand there in awkward silence for a few seconds as the music plays on in the background, before it eventually leads to Bubsy slamming the door in the poor guy's face. That's about the gist of the skit, before we get a glimpse of the game's cover art on PlayStation 4 and some side-scrolling platforming gameplay.

Now, the game does look like fun, like a throwback to Bubsy's old platforming days from his previous releases (and not, thank God, Bubsy 3D), but we still need to hold our final judgment until we get our hands on it. Hopefully, Accolade will be a little more energetic with the launch trailer for the game, instead of making a situation where it tries to poke fun with a more appreciated platforming hero. Seriously, did anyone at the office even play Sonic Mania?! (Not to mention Sonic Forces drops in a couple of weeks.)

One interesting thing to note about the trailer is that the PC version has been pushed back as far as a release date is concerned. It's now got "coming soon" posted, meaning we'll likely see it later in the year. Meanwhile, the PS4 version is still slated for October 31st, and priced at $29.99 physically. It'll be available digitally as well, if you want to go that route.

But, yeah, that trailer. Man, Sonic's seen better days.