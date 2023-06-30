Call of Duty 2023 Release Month Leaked by Federal Judge

It seems like we know when this year's Call of Duty will be releasing, thanks to a federal judge. Call of Duty is a juggernaut franchise that has consistently released a brand-new game every year, without fail. One could argue maybe Activision should've skipped a few years, which was rumored to be the case for 2023. It was heavily reported that Activision planned to just release an expansion to Modern Warfare 2 in 2023, but instead, it opted to push for a full, premium release. Activision has already confirmed it will have a new game this year and rumors suggest that it's building off the foundation of that aforementioned expansion and will just be called Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

As of right now, we don't know when the game will release, but the series does historically release late October/early November. However, Federal Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, the judge overseeing the FTC vs. Microsoft hearing with regards to the Activision acquisition, may have slipped up and narrowed things down. The judge noted that this year's Call of Duty game is expected to release this November, meaning we can probably rule out another October release. With that said, the official Call of Duty Twitter account quickly tweeted an emoji of eyeballs directly after this happened. While this could be in response to just about anything, it's heavily speculated due to the timing this was in reference to Judge Corley's slip up.

👀 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 30, 2023

It's rumored that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will be revealed in August. The series typically gets revealed in May or June so it's timed with the summer gaming events, but it seems as though Activision is opting for a shorter marketing cycle this time. This has happened in the past with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Vanguard, two games with rocky productions, so this may be a way to give the team at Sledgehammer Games more time to polish it up for a public reveal.

