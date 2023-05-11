Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Is Reportedly 2023's New Game

The 2023 installment in Activision's Call of Duty franchise is reportedly going to be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Following the reboot of the Modern Warfare series back in 2019, Activision released its sequel in Modern Warfare 2 this past year in 2022. And even though it previously was reported that Activision might choose to skip out on releasing a new Call of Duty title in 2023, it now looks like the publisher will keep pushing forward with the Modern Warfare franchise.

Coming by way of a new report from Insider Gaming, 2023's Call of Duty game is now going to outright be titled Modern Warfare 3. At this point in time, Activision itself has only said that it would release a "premium" Call of Duty title at some point this year. Past reports indicated that an expansion for Modern Warfare 2 was at one point what Activision was planning to let loose. Now, it seems like those plans have changed and the publisher has decided to just release the next mainline Modern Warfare game instead.

When it comes to what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will feature, this report goes on to state that it will boast a campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies game modes. Additionally, a new Warzone 2 map will also come about during the first season of Modern Warfare 3. The game as a whole is also said to be primarily developed by Sledgehammer Games, but like all other Call of Duty entries, there are surely a number of support studios working on this installment as well.

For now, Activision has remained very tight-lipped about this new Call of Duty game, but it's said that the company will formally reveal Modern Warfare 3 in August. After this reveal, MW3 will then end up properly releasing in early November with November 10th being the title's supposed launch date. It remains to be seen if any of these plans change, but we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com as time moves forward.

How do you feel about Modern Warfare 3 being released so soon after Modern Warfare 2? And what do you want to see from the 2023 Call of Duty game? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.