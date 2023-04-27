Call of Duty 2023 Reaffirmed by Activision

Call of Duty is getting a new game in 2023, which may not come as a surprise to some people. Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the entire world and that's partially because it's incredibly reliable. The series has released a new game every single year for 20 years and sometimes, even released more than one a year thanks to spin-offs like Warzone. It has evolved from a simple WW2 shooter to something that now includes zombies, space and futuristic warfare, and so much more. It's a gaming giant and the machine has been well oiled for some time. However, there were rumors that Activision would be skipping 2023 for some reason.

Some of the last few Call of Duty games came in pretty hot, resulting in rough launches with bugs, missing content, and other shortcomings that fans hadn't seen in a series that had otherwise been pretty consistent before. With that said, it made some sense for Activision to be considering a year off, but the rumors still suggested we'd get an expansion or something of the sorts for Modern Warfare 2. With that said, Activision had an earnings call today and confirmed once again that they are still on track to deliver a new Call of Duty game later this year. As of right now, the publisher has yet to reveal the developer, though Sledgehammer Games is reported to be the lead on this one despite releasing 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard, making for an unusual release pattern. It's expected to also be connected to Modern Warfare in some capacity, but not necessarily be Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

Activision once again confirms a "full annual premium release" in the Call of Duty franchise is launching later this year. They did not mention a developer, but it's widely rumored to be Sledgehammer Games.



Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile also still set for this year. pic.twitter.com/Itneit5VgF — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) April 26, 2023

As of right now, we know nothing else about the title. The franchise tends to reveal new entries in May or June, so it's likely we're just weeks away from hearing something. We can also probably expect it to release in October or November, as that's the time frame that the series historically releases in.

