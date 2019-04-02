New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Blackout Map Is Now Live

Treyarch’s new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 map for the game’s Blackout mode is now live following its reveal from April 1st. What was thought to be a simple location on the existing Blackout map actually turned out to be an entirely new battleground called “Alcatraz,” a map that’s based on the Zombies experience spotted in past Black Ops games and in Black Ops 4. The new Blackout map is live first on the PlayStation 4, but it’s scheduled to come to the game’s other platforms later.

Alcatraz was officially revealed as the new Blackout map on Monday with the trailer above giving a first look at what the new map consists of. Compared to the normal Blackout map that’s wide open with all kinds of locations to travel to that are separated by different exposed areas, this new map emphasizes close-quarters combat, Treyarch said. It also restricts the number of players to just ten squads of four and gives teammates a chance to respawn five times each so long as one person is still alive. There are also secrets to be uncovered, as expected in Treyarch’s new setting.

“A completely new map means new destinations, new strategies, and new ways to dominate the opposition,” Treyarch’s update said. “Snipers can pick off their enemies from two opposing towers and wingsuit over to nearby locations when things get too hot. Barricades, Razor Wire, and EMPs are more important than ever with tight corridors and narrow pathways to cover as the final circle closes in… and you might be interested in what the zombies are guarding in certain areas of the map.”

For those who played either Mob of the Dead or Blood of the Dead, two Zombies experiences that feature the map, Treyarch said you’ll notice some changes within the map. There are “all-new areas to discover,” Treyarch said, and there’s a new Wonder Weapon in the map that makes its first appearance in Blackout.

“Zombies fans familiar with “Mob of the Dead” and “Blood of the Dead” will want to explore the entirety of Alcatraz, now completely open with all-new areas to discover. You’ll also find plenty of Zombies-themed additions scattered throughout the map, including Wall Buys, jailed zombies sporting “Mob”-style prison uniforms, and a powerful Wonder Weapon new to Blackout lurking within the Mystery Box. Who knows what sorts of secrets are waiting to be uncovered?

Blackout’s new Alcatraz map is now live on the PlayStation 4 and will come to other platforms later. Treyarch also announced that the game’s Blackout mode would be free-to-play throughout all of April.

