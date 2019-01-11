This ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Glitch Is Freezing Players In Place

Online games – they’re prone to glitches, bugs, and endless frustration. The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 bug can make or break a player’s killstreak and it seems to be affecting at least two totally different areas of the game.

Both multiplayer and custom game mode players are reporting a nasty little bug that causes them to be frozen in place. Since the CWL Pro League Qualifier kicks off next week, many big names in the competitive online scene are getting a little anxious as to whether or not Treyarch will be able to get a fix out or not in time.

One Redditor shared the frozen bug in action in the clip below on Summit:

You can also see it in more detail in the video at the top of the article, only this time it occurred in Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode Blackout.

Treyarch just released a notable patch earlier this week, though they did mention they have big plans in store later this month – including the highly requested League Play. So far neither to publisher or the developer has acknowledged that this glitch is even a thing, which has caused the community to get a little bit louder on social media about the problem so that it may be quickly resolved.

At this time, we don’t know when a hotfix will be deployed, but we do hope one will arrive quickly. As for the game itself, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

