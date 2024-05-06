Stellar Blade Breaks the Fourth Wall If You Stare at Eve Too Much

Stellar Blade fans over on the game's Reddit page have discovered and brought to light to a hidden detail in the game featuring its protagonist, Eve. Since the game's release, the main talking point around Stellar Blade has been its protagonist. Not only does Eve boast a maxed-out-sliders design reminiscent of games like Dead or Alive, but the fan service is cranked to maximum levels with some of the outfits in the game. As a result, some other parts of the game -- such as the stellar boss fights and the stellar art direction -- are arguably not being spoken about enough. That said, there is no denying a lot of resources and detail went into the presentation around Eve, to the point there are even some hidden details involving the character.

For example, if you stare too long at Eve in the game, she breaks the fourth wall and starts starring back, which is actually a little unsettling. This is of course probably an acknowledgement that some players are probably going to spend a little too much time looking at Eve.

Whatever the case, it is not the first game to do this. NieR Automata had something like this. As you may remember, if you tried too hard to look up the skirt of protagonist 2B, the character would get annoyed. That said, there was also a trophy for it at the same time.

How many players know about this easy-to-miss detail vs not, we don't know. However, if many of the hardcore Stellar Blade fans over on the game's dedicated Reddit page didn't know about this, it is safe to assume much of the more casual PS5 base didn't know about this either.

"For one reason or another, a lot of people are going to miss out on playing Stellar Blade," reads the opening of our review of Stellar Blade. "That may happen either because they've been dissuaded by talks how the main character, EVE, is presented in the game, or it could be because the game's a PlayStation exclusive which inheritably limits its reach. Whatever the reasoning is, it's a shame that Stellar Blade may not end up maximizing its reach, because beneath the fanservice and comparisons to NieR Automata and the Bayonetta games, Stellar Blade boasts some surprisingly involved combat systems and fantastic creature designs all in a relatively compact experience."