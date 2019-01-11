‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Finally Fixing One of Its Most Annoying Bugs

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 might be one of better and best-selling Call of Duty games in awhile, but it still isn’t without its issues. One of its issues is it launched with quite a bit of bugs, and still has a little too many even now.

That said, developer Treyarch has been working around the clock to — among other things — squash some of the game’s more pesky and prevalent bugs.

Now, if you play Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, you’ll be familiar with the issues involving ladders, which despite multiple tweaks and adjustments since launch, still aren’t quite right.

For some bizarre reason, sometimes ladders in the game have a knack for bucking players off them for no apparent reason. And most of the time this leads to falling and taking fall damage. It isn’t a very common bug, or a super, super prominent one, but it happens, and each time it does, it’s more infuriating than the last. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 multiplayer is all about speed, so being slowed down and damaged by something as trivial as ladders can really turn the tables on you at any given moment.

Thankfully, it looks like ladders will mock us no more, as Treyarch has a fix in the pipeline. Commenting on the above Reddit post, a Treyarch developer revealed that they were recently speaking to one of the game’s engineers on this issue, and a solution has been found and will arrive soon.

As you may know, next week update 1.11 is poised to hit, so it’s possibly a fix to the ladder issues will arrive very soon. But even if they don’t ship with this next update, they will surely be in the one after that. Meaning, we will soon be able to all trust ladders again.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port. And while previous Call of Duty games have come to Nintendo systems in the past, it seems unlikely Black Ops 4 will make its way to the Nintendo Switch at this point.

