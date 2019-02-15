‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Teases Merit System Changes

It’s the nature of online games – no matter how many features there are, how much developers listen, players will always have requests on possible improvements. One such request has to do with how Treyarch handled Black Ops 4’s merit system, but it looks like the studio is ready to share some highly requested changes … at least if we’re reading this teaser correctly.

Studio Design Director took to Twitter to making a joke out of all of the merit system requests and this is how you do a proper teaser:

To say that the battle royale setup in Blackout could be improved would be a massive understatement, but it looks like Treyarch is ready to finally do something about it. From the 999 glitch, to just the overall progression, it needs work and according to the refactor teaser – which essentially means a chance to how the overall system works – that effort is about to be revealed.

Since the leveling in Blackout currently is set based on how many kills a player gets (which is harder than it looks in a battle royale format), it can take even the most seasoned of veterans far longer to level than it should. Since there isn’t really even an incentive to gain levels other than bragging rights and cheap calling cards, the senseless grind is just that – a senseless grind.

As far what changes are on the horizon, we don’t know yet, but we’re hoping for an official update when today’s patch notes go live.

As for the game itself, the latest Call of Duty is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

