Stardew Valley Players Discovering "Game Changer" Feature After 100s of Hours

Some Stardew Valley fans over on Reddit just discovered a "game changer" feature after 100s of hours with the farming sim. ConcernedApe released Stardew Valley back in 2016, over eight years ago. Suffice to say the majority of those still playing in 2024 have sunk many hours into the game, yet all the time these same players are sharing their new "discoveries" over on the game's Reddit page. Of course, these discovered are never breaking ground, brand new discoveries the Stardew Valley community has never seen before, but this new one apparently many did not know about.

Taking to the game's Reddit page, one player relayed word that after more than 250 hours they have discovered that you can recharge your energy if you sit on your bed. A reason why many don't know about this is because it is only in multiplayer. This was briefly in the single-player, by mistake, but was quickly patched out.

Of course, if players one the Stardew Valley Reddit page didn't know about this, then it is safe to assume many more casual players don't either as the former houses some of the game's most passionate and committed players, so if some of them don't know it, this applies to the wider player base in a broader stroke.

According to ConcernedApe, the recent Stardew Valley 1.6 update is the final major update for the game, so players will soon run out of new content and features to discover. That said, ConcernedApe has said in the past that not every secret in the game has been discovered, and this was before Update 1.6 added a ton of new content.

Stardew Valley is available via mobile phones, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One, and PS Vita. However, it is not natively available on either PS5 nor Xbox Series X|S, however it is playable on these machines via backward compatibility.